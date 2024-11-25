Mashhood Stresses Collective Efforts To End Discrimination Against Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Monday emphasised the need for collective efforts to work to create a world where women and girls are free from violence and fear.
In a message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, he said that despite progress, violence against women remains a major problem, affecting millions of women around the world.
Mashhood said that as individuals and as a society, "We must understand our responsibilities to end violence against women."
He said committing violence against women in any form was a sheer violation of human rights and dignity, adding "We must raise our voice against attitudes and systems at all levels that promote discrimination against women."
