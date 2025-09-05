Mashhood unveils 'Digital Youth Hub' to connect youth with jobs, scholarships,start-ups

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Friday that Prime Minister's Digital Youth Hub,an AI-powered national platform is designed to connect Pakistani youth with online trainings, international freelance opportunities,scholarships,start-up support and green economy jobs,all on a merit-based system, without the need for references or favouritism.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the Digital Youth Hub Prime Minister's Youth Initiatives at the University of Home Economics,Gulberg Lahore.

Addressing the students as chief guest,Mashhood highlighted the government’s efforts over the past 15 years to empower youth through education,technology and financial inclusion.

He said that Pakistan’s first-ever Youth Policy was introduced in Punjab in 2011,during his tenure as Education and Youth Minister.

Under the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF),more than 450,000 scholarships have been awarded to deserving students across the province,he said and added that now PEEF was transformed into the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund.

While discussing the soft loan initiative,he said that the scheme, which was initially launched in Punjab has now been expanded nationwide under the Prime Minister’s Youth business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, through which the government will disburse Rs.200 billion in interest-free loans this year.

The chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme said that over 1.6 million laptops have been distributed nationwide through various phases of the PM Youth Laptop Scheme,including one million in Punjab under the Chief Minister's Laptop Scheme.

He added that the Federal government was now preparing to launch the next phase of the programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He emphasized the importance of equipping students with digital tools,saying that in today’s AI-driven world,"a student without digital literacy is considered illiterate."

Speaking about innovation,Mashhood shared the success of the National Innovation award,citing the example of a student who invented an inflatable safety vest for motorcyclists after losing a friend in a road accident.

The vest inflates upon impact to reduce injury.

He said that 150 top innovative ideas were selected and funded every year,with national and global exposure provided to young innovators.

He also announced the launch of a tv show titled "Perfect Pitch" next month,based on local innovation,aimed at connecting talented youth with investors under the 'Made in Pakistan' theme.

Rana Mashhood also acknowledged the youth's role during national emergencies and recent tensions with India, stating that "our youth not only defended the country on ground but also proved digital superiority.

Today,we must send a clear message:we stand with our soldiers,we stand with Pakistan and most importantly, we stand with our future our youth."

The chairman announced that government of Pakistan has announced a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy aimed at promoting climate-friendly transportation and reducing carbon emissions.

Mashhood further mentioned the expansion of the Women on Wheels project,initiated by PM Shahbaz Sharif and now enhanced by Maryam Nawaz Sharif,offering interest-free electric scooters to female students across Punjab.

As part of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme,the government was actively promoting the Green Youth Movement,which was being implemented across universities nationwide through the establishment of "Green Youth Clubs," he added.

He also added that after Shahbaz Sharif became the Prime Minister,the Punjab Danish Schools system was expanded and upgraded into the Pakistan Daanish Authority,which now facilitates underprivileged children across the country.

The minister urged all young women be registered on the Digital Youth platform,ensuring merit-based access to scholarships and employment. "You can earn up to 5000 Dollars a month starting from just $52-60 with the right IT skills.This was the age of artificial intelligence and information technology.If you take advantage of this,your future is secure right from your home," he said.

The chairman also called for a revival of technical and home economics education,highlighting global demand in hospitality,IT and culinary fields.

He also spoke about the launch of Pakistan’s first National Volunteer Corps for disaster response and climate resilience, as well as the development of a National Adolescent & Youth Policy (NAYP) to provide career guidance for youth aged 10 to 29.

VC University of Home Economics Lahore,Prof. Dr.Zaib-un-nisa Hussain,faculty members and a large number of students attended the event.