Mashhood Urged Implementation Of UN Resolutions On Kashmir Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday urged the implementation of United Nations (UN)security council resolutions on the Kashmir issue.
In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today, he underlined that a lasting peace could not be achieved by subduing the candid desires of the local people.
Mashhood said that Indian occupation forces have been brutalizing the Kashmiris with impunity for more than seven decades.
“We continue to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). We reiterate our unflinching and complete support for their struggle. This will continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.
”
He said the government and the people of Pakistan annually observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day to renew their steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s legitimate struggle for the recognition of their right to self-determination.
Mashhood added that the vision of durable peace and stability in South Asia will remain unrealized without a just and lasting solution to the IIOJK dispute.
The international community must demand an end to India’s gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, reversal of its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, repeal of draconian law, unfettered access to UN-supervised investigations into cases of extrajudicial executions and implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, he added.
