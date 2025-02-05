Open Menu

Mashhood Urged Implementation Of UN Resolutions On Kashmir Dispute

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Mashhood urged implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday urged the implementation of United Nations (UN)security council resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed today, he underlined that a lasting peace could not be achieved by subduing the candid desires of the local people.

Mashhood said that Indian occupation forces have been brutalizing the Kashmiris with impunity for more than seven decades.

“We continue to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). We reiterate our unflinching and complete support for their struggle. This will continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said the government and the people of Pakistan annually observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day to renew their steadfast support for the Kashmiri people’s legitimate struggle for the recognition of their right to self-determination.

Mashhood added that the vision of durable peace and stability in South Asia will remain unrealized without a just and lasting solution to the IIOJK dispute.

The international community must demand an end to India’s gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK, reversal of its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019, repeal of draconian law, unfettered access to UN-supervised investigations into cases of extrajudicial executions and implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Recent Stories

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

14 minutes ago
 Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

22 minutes ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

1 hour ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

1 hour ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation ..

Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome sh ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunitie ..

UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan