Mashhood urges Youth to explore diversity in tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Thursday emphasized the need for youth to engage in tourism activities and explore diverse cultural traditions.

Celebrating World Tourism Day at a local hotel, he highlighted the importance of tourism in youth development and its impact on the economy.

The event featured discussions on tourism initiatives, cultural exchanges, and networking opportunities.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan reiterated the government's commitment to promoting tourism and empowering youth.

He encouraged youth to take advantage of tourism opportunities and contribute to the country's economic growth.

The event aimed to promote tourism and cultural exchange among youth and was attended by youth leaders, tourism stakeholders, and government officials.