Mashhood urges youth to play active role in strengthening Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has urged young Pakistanis to carry forward the nation’s legacy and play their active role in strengthening the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has urged young Pakistanis to carry forward the nation’s legacy and play their active role in strengthening the country.

He said that the country’s youth are its greatest asset and stressed that Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity are non-negotiable.

He expressed these views as chief guest while addressing a special seminar on Independence and the freedom movement, held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex, Lahore, on Wednesday. The event was jointly organized by Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex and the English Literature and Linguistics Society.

The PMYP chairman said that Pakistan was founded on the sacrifices and blood of our forefathers, adding that even in the scorching summer heat, the country’s soldiers remain steadfast in defending the borders.

Rana Mashhood said Pakistan is among the two nations in the world that came into being on the basis of an ideology. He added that Israel has committed extreme atrocities in the pursuit of its ideology, but today the world has awakened to its oppression.

He stressed that when a nation has courage and its youth have passion, it can face any challenge.

He said that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and integrity. “Our young people have shaken India’s system and proven to the world that we have no rival in technology. Pakistan is ranked among the top five countries globally in freelancing, and the demand for Pakistani youth is steadily increasing worldwide,” he said.

Rana Mashhood lauded those young Pakistanis who earn a name for the country through hard work abroad, terming it a positive sign. However, he criticized those who go overseas merely to accumulate wealth without contributing to the nation, calling it an act of betrayal.

He said that India cannot stop Pakistan’s water as it is protected under international agreements. He also condemned the Modi government’s treatment of minorities, while noting that minorities in Pakistan are fully safe and enjoy complete protection of their rights.