Mashhood Urges Youth To Play Key Role In Country's Development

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 12:30 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan

emphasized that the youth must play their role in development of the country.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, he said that

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had worked tirelessly to save the country from default.

He added that empowering the youth is the mission of the government, and educated young

people should serve as the voice of Pakistan across the globe.

Rana Mashhood said that Pakistan’s top priority is not to seek aid from developed countries

but to expand trade relations with them.

Referring to destruction caused by the recent floods, he remarked that Pakistan does not want

financial aid but rather seeks foreign investment across different sectors.

Highlighting the challenges faced last year, he recalled that when the Pakistan Muslim League-N, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, assumed power, the country was on the verge of default and mired in

multiple crises. However, the coalition government, with its capable team, not only averted default

but also took effective measures to stabilize the economy.

