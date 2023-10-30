Masihi leaders demand retrieval of church shops

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Masihi local and religious leaders demanded of the govt to get the shops of Saint Merry Church reterived from illegal occupants.

Talking to news agency here on Monday, PML N Divisional president minority wing Wasim Shakir and Pastor Irfan Kanwal stated that despite High Court and civil court verdict in church's favour, they could not get the possession so far.

They told that on High Court orders, former DCs Amjad Shuaib Tareen and Ali Unan Qamar had decided in its (Church admin) favour after listening to occupants' point of views, but unfortunately, illegal occupants were still running these shops.

They lamented that no local public office supported them which has dejected the Masihis adding that govt departments function against encroachment with full might but in their case, these are using delaying tactics.

After consultation with elders, the Masihi community had decided to launch a protest against encroachers of shops and they would stage a sit in in front of the shops in near future and continue it till eviction of shops.

They maintained that they would take this step after inaction of local and municipal committee attitude.

