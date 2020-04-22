UrduPoint.com
Masjid Committees To Be Activated To Enforce 20-point SOPs During Ramazan: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:09 PM

Commissioner Shan ul Haq Wednesday ordered officials concerned to make Masjid committees functional across Multan division to ensure that the 20-point standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued for opening of Masajid and Imambargah are fully enforced

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shan ul Haq Wednesday ordered officials concerned to make Masjid committees functional across Multan division to ensure that the 20-point standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued for opening of Masajid and Imambargah are fully enforced.

Presiding over a meeting to finalize strategy for implementation of guidelines for Traveeh prayers during Ramazan ul Mubarak, commissioner ordered that all mosques and imambargah be cleaned by applying disinfectants and these should be monitored closely.

He also ordered zero tolerance policy against the hoarders and profiteers.

He said that wheat procurement target has been increased for Multan division by 760,575 metric tons.

He was informed that FIRs have been got registered against 25 persons on charge of hoarding wheat.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Shujabad tahsil Mubeen Ahsan held a meeting with Ulma from different schools of thought and apprised them of the importance of SOPs.The guidelines issued to mosques are given below.

- No mat or carpets would be laid inside mosques or imambargah and prayers would be made on clean floor.

- Mats made of datepalm leaf can be used in case of Katcha floor.

- People, however, can bring their own mats from home for prayers in mosque.

- No gathering would be allowed at mosque or imambargah before or after the prayers.

- The mosques and imambargah having courtyards would arrange prayers in courtyard instead of prayer hall.

- People over the age of 50, kids or those having cough or flu would not be allowed inside mosques.

- Courtyards of mosques or imambargah should be utilized for Traveeh prayers and use of roads, footpath or street should be avoided for the purpose.

- Flo�r of mosque and imambargah be cleaned by chlorine water.

- Mats made of datepalm leaf should be sprayed with chlorine water before prayers.

- People should join prayers in rows in a way that people to people distance should be six feet.

- All mosues and imambargah should form a committee that should ensure enforcement of guidelines in their domains.

- Members of Masjid committees should mark the floor of mosques or imambargah to help people know how to position themselves for prayers while maintaining suitable distance.

- People should perform ablution at home and wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds before reaching mosques.

- People would wear masks and would not shake hands or embrace each other at mosques and imambargah.

- People should avoid touching their face at mosques. They, however, can do it at home but only after washing hands for 20 seconds.

- People are advised to perform 'Aitkaaf' at home.

- No Seher or Iftar arrangements be made for prayer gatherings at mosques or imambargah to ensure social distancing and avoid virus spread.

- Administration of mosques, imambargah, Khateeb would maintain liaison with administration and police and would fully cooperate with them.

AC Shujabad said that these SOPs would be enforced strictly and added that policy can be revised in case of violations to avoid further spread of the virus.

