UrduPoint.com

Masjid-e-Nabvi Incident: PTI Crossed All Limits, Says Sharjeel Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: PTI crossed all limits, says Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, while condemning an incident that took place at Masjid-e-Nabvi, said that PTI had crossed all limits

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, while condemning an incident that took place at Masjid-e-Nabvi, said that PTI had crossed all limits.

He expressed his dismay over the incident and stating that "it was disappointing", adding that even non-Muslims show respect for the holy months of Ramazan and Muharram-ul-Haram and stop their wars in the said months.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf All

Recent Stories

Ulema condemn violation of Masjid-e-Nabawi's sanct ..

Ulema condemn violation of Masjid-e-Nabawi's sanctity by political workers

2 minutes ago
 ECP completes delimitation of Quetta and Lasbela f ..

ECP completes delimitation of Quetta and Lasbela for LG polls 2022

3 minutes ago
 Weekly inflation up by 0.43 percent

Weekly inflation up by 0.43 percent

3 minutes ago
 Cambodia deputy PM praises growing trade ties with ..

Cambodia deputy PM praises growing trade ties with Malaysia despite pandemic

3 minutes ago
 Complaint redressal cell established to check over ..

Complaint redressal cell established to check overcharging at bus stands

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan reports 11,974 new local COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 11,974 new local COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.