Masjid-e-Nabvi Incident: PTI Crossed All Limits, Says Sharjeel Memon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 03:27 PM
Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, while condemning an incident that took place at Masjid-e-Nabvi, said that PTI had crossed all limits
He expressed his dismay over the incident and stating that "it was disappointing", adding that even non-Muslims show respect for the holy months of Ramazan and Muharram-ul-Haram and stop their wars in the said months.