Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: PTI crossed all limits, says Sharjeel Memon

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, while condemning an incident that took place at Masjid-e-Nabvi, said that PTI had crossed all limits.

He expressed his dismay over the incident and stating that "it was disappointing", adding that even non-Muslims show respect for the holy months of Ramazan and Muharram-ul-Haram and stop their wars in the said months.