Masjid Qasim Ali Khan Moon-sighting Panel To Meet On May 22

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Masjid Qasim Ali Khan moon-sighting panel to meet on May 22

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Masjid Qasim Ali Khan in the provincial capital has summoned a meeting of the unofficial moon-sighting committee on May 22 to sight the moon for the Islamic month of Shawwal and consequently of Eidul Fitr in the province.

The local moon-sighting committee is expected to convene in Peshawar on Wednesday under the patronage of Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai, at Qasim Ali Khan mosque immediately after the Maghrib prayers, a khateeb of the Masjid Qasim Ali Khan confirmed the date of the meeting.

The local committee announced the sighting of Ramazan moon on April 23 this year and began fasting on the following day.

The committee will check, verify testimonies of moon-sighting as valid under Islamic Shariah, and will make a decision then.

If the committee received testimonies from any part of the province, it is likely to announce the celebration of Eidul Fitr on May 23. The committee meeting will take a final decision in this regard.

The country's central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and its zonal committees are also expected to meet on May 22 for sighting the moon for Eidul Fitr.

