Masjid school to be started to end illiteracy: Aneeq Ahmad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad said on Wednesday that the government was contemplating to start masjid schools to end illiteracy in addition to bringing young Muslim youth to compete with the modern era by fabricating new syllabus for them.

He was addressing a certificate distribution ceremony of Jamia Salfia Hajjiabad here on Wednesday. He said Holy Prophet (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) had stressed that every Muslim must acquire knowledge, which would also help them compete with the modern world.

He said there was lot of difference between the educated and uneducated persons, and the Muslims should acquire knowledge to ensure supremacy of islam throughout the world. He thanked the custodians of madaris (seminaries) who kept alive the spirit of Islam in old and discouraging conditions.

Muhtamim of the Jamia Salfia Prof Yasin Zafar also spoke and said that the Jamia had introduced a sectarian-free syllabus in addition to facilitating its students with economic and political education.

He said that main objective of Jamia Salfia’s students was to promote Islamic teachings. However, they also played an active role in polio eradication campaigns besides providing the best medical facilities to the ailing humanity in the area, he added.

The caretaker federal minister also distributed certificates, shields and prizes among 12 students who completed their Mufti Course from Jamia Salfi.

Sheikh-ul-Hadeeis of Jamia Salfia Dr Ateequr Rehman and others were also present.