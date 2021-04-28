UrduPoint.com
Masjid Ul Haram "Mataf" Filled With Faithful's

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Masjid ul Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :After the outbreak of the Corona epidemic, the "Mataf" of Masjid al-Haram- the area for circumambulation around islam's Holiest site the Kaaba, was filled with pilgrims for the first time and a large number of devotees continued to worship at the Mataf.

A video shared by the Arab tv channel Al-Khabariya on Tuesday showed a large number of pilgrims worshiping in Mataf.

In the video, after welcoming the Umrah pilgrims after the call to prayer in Masjid-ul-Haram, it is said that today they are feeling the pleasure of hearing the call to prayer in Haram-e-Sharif.

On this occasion, it was prayed that Allah Almighty accept our worships in this holy month of Ramadan. This is the place from where the light of truth rose and Allah Almighty sent His Holy Prophet(SAW) to this land and the Qur'an was revealed on the mountains here that have led people out of ignorance and misguidance.

