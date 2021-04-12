The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHCC) has directed all the mosque's administration across the province to take specific measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19 during the holy month of Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHCC) has directed all the mosque's administration across the province to take specific measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19 during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to a directive issued by PHCC, it was mandatory for worshipers to wear a mask at the mosque. People older than 60 years, and those suffering from flu, cough-like symptoms are advised not to come to mosques.

Praying rows should be aligned in a way that there is a distance of six feet between two individuals while Aitkaf shall be allowed with reduced strength following SOPs implementation, the notification said.

Meanwhile talking to APP, District Health Coordinator on COVID-19 has urged the cleric of the mosques and public to strictly follow guidelines during Ramadan as the third wave of the COVID-19 is most dangerous compared to previous ones He advised them to constitute COVID disciplinary committees at Masajids to ensure sanitization of floors after every prayer and offer prayers on bare floors or on mats brought from home.

