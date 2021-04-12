UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masjid's Administration Asked To Observe COVID SOPs During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:45 PM

Masjid's administration asked to observe COVID SOPs during Ramzan

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHCC) has directed all the mosque's administration across the province to take specific measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19 during the holy month of Ramzan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHCC) has directed all the mosque's administration across the province to take specific measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19 during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to a directive issued by PHCC, it was mandatory for worshipers to wear a mask at the mosque. People older than 60 years, and those suffering from flu, cough-like symptoms are advised not to come to mosques.

Praying rows should be aligned in a way that there is a distance of six feet between two individuals while Aitkaf shall be allowed with reduced strength following SOPs implementation, the notification said.

Meanwhile talking to APP, District Health Coordinator on COVID-19 has urged the cleric of the mosques and public to strictly follow guidelines during Ramadan as the third wave of the COVID-19 is most dangerous compared to previous ones He advised them to constitute COVID disciplinary committees at Masajids to ensure sanitization of floors after every prayer and offer prayers on bare floors or on mats brought from home.

/395

Related Topics

Punjab Prayer Mosque All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

55 minutes ago

Chamber leaders discuss redesigning membership str ..

55 minutes ago

EU Supports OPCW Report on Syria, Threatens More S ..

37 seconds ago

PTI govt making efforts to bring improvement in li ..

38 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 12 A ..

40 seconds ago

Mainly hot & dry weather forecast for Balochistan

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.