Mask stands compulsory in Capital: DC Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat Sunday said face mask would be mandatory in public places from next week (Monday) aimed to combat COVID-19 spread.

Talking to ptv news channel, DC Islamabad said violators would face penalties, adding, in line with a decision taken by the Federal government the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA) on Sunday declared that all residents have to wear a face mask in public places.

To ensure that everyone has access to masks at an affordable price, Shafqaat said that they were controlling it under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

He warned the violator could be jailed too depending on the severity of the flouting of social distancing protocols and precautionary guidelines.

"We have to protect people from coronavirus second wave which can be done only if shopkeepers, restaurant owners, vendors, transporters and other business owners follow the SOPs devised by the government," he said.

"We have sealed around 50 schools, hotspot areas, hotels, streets and fined where the citizens were not following their SOPs," said DC.

He said while giving surprised visits we also have been distributing masks among general public and shopkeepers to raise awareness of the virus threat among masses, adding, people should atleast wear masks indoor places.

He said that fines and six month arrest would be against those found violating the standard operating procedures.

Hamza warned that the threat of virus has not over yet and the situation may become worse if precautionary measures are not adopted.

He said teams are monitoring and implementing strict of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and extensive c contact tracing will be carried out in these streets and adjacent areas.