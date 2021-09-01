Mask wearing declared mandatory for entry to bus stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Arshad Ali Zubair Wednesday declared wearing safety mask mandatory for entry into bus stations and directed ban on the entry of persons not wearing face masks.

In this connection on the directives of the Director General, the Deputy Director (Terminal), Kamran Amjad alongwith General Manager (GM) General Bus Stands, Syed Azhar Ali Shah visited General Bus Stands wherein they besides distributing free masks among the commuters also checked water tanks and other arrangements.

They directed the staff deployed in the general bus stands to not allow any commuter without wearing mask.

He further urged commuters for hand washing and besides guaranteeing the availability of water in tanks also directed mixing of Detol soap in it. He also directed transporters to minimize the number of commuters in their vehicles.

Earlier, on the recommendation of the DG, the staff of Rescue 11122 fumigated the general bus stands and washed the bus station.