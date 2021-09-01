UrduPoint.com

Mask Wearing Declared Mandatory For Entry To Bus Stations

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Mask wearing declared mandatory for entry to bus stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Arshad Ali Zubair Wednesday declared wearing safety mask mandatory for entry into bus stations and directed ban on the entry of persons not wearing face masks.

In this connection on the directives of the Director General, the Deputy Director (Terminal), Kamran Amjad alongwith General Manager (GM) General Bus Stands, Syed Azhar Ali Shah visited General Bus Stands wherein they besides distributing free masks among the commuters also checked water tanks and other arrangements.

They directed the staff deployed in the general bus stands to not allow any commuter without wearing mask.

He further urged commuters for hand washing and besides guaranteeing the availability of water in tanks also directed mixing of Detol soap in it. He also directed transporters to minimize the number of commuters in their vehicles.

Earlier, on the recommendation of the DG, the staff of Rescue 11122 fumigated the general bus stands and washed the bus station.

Related Topics

Peshawar Water Vehicles Azhar Ali Arshad Ali Government General Motors

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

3 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

7 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

13 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

19 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

5 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.