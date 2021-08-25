UrduPoint.com

"Maskan" To Be Equipped With Special Features: Minister

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday presiding over a meeting, decided to equip the special children's institution 'Maskan' with special features

According to spokesperson for Social Welfare here, the institution would have all the equipment for visually impaired, deaf children.

The Minister for Social Welfare vowed that all possible steps would be taken to make 'Maskan' an ideal institution. "Special children's educational institutions should also be special" observed the minister.

He said that necessary changes would be made to the building in view of the physical disability of special children.

He vowed that ISO certification of social welfare institutions would be obtained to ensure the provision of international standard facilities there.

Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that more time was needed for recreational opportunities for special children, adding that separate places would be reserved for special children in parks across Punjab where swings and other recreational items would be provided.

Amin Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Malik Muhammad Azam also attended the meeting.

