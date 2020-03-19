UrduPoint.com
Masks And Sanitizers Distributes Among Police Officials

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 03:58 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Police distributed a number offace masks and sanitizers among police officials as precautionary measures against corona virus.

The masks and sanitizers were distributed among employees of different offices of Sukkur Police, all police stations and pickets. SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo also distributed masks and sanitizers among the staff of different branches of his office on Wednesday.

The facility of sanitizers has also been provided to the employees of Women Complaint Center and Madadgar 15 office at the entry gate as well for citizens and complainants visiting the office, said SSP Sukkur.

He said that awareness was being created among different units of Lahore Police on a regular basis through seminars and workshops. He said that the directions regarding precautionary measures had also been displayed at different offices, police stations and Madadgar 15.

