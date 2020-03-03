Masks fly off pharmacies shelves in Multan

With suspected cases of Coronavirus in the country, pharmacies have gone out of the surgical masks for a few days as these flied off of the its shelves in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :With suspected cases of Coronavirus in the country, pharmacies have gone out of the surgical masks for a few days as these flied off of the its shelves in the city.

The irony of the situation is that the pharmacies went out of stock when some suspected cases of the viral disease started pouring in the public hospitals of Karachi, Multan and Islamabad etc.

"My mother who is diabetic patient asked me to buy mask for her as precautionary measure as a sugar patient is more vulnerable to diseases as compared to other people. We live in garden Town in Cantt area, but unfortunately could not find it because medical store of our area do not have these," said Saira Nasir a university employee while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

"I went to cantt for purchasing and to my surprise, these masks were being sold at very high rates at the pharmacies wherever these are available," informed the dejected lady. The masks are also short in other cities too, she noted.

Ahrar Khan, a college student, said that his father asked him to buy the masks for him and his siblings and he purchased it 5 times higher than usual rate from a pharmacy at Chungi no 1 road.

"It is a pity that medical stores owners are exploiting the situation as demands has gone up because Cornovirus cases in the country." The government should take stern action against the expositors, he suggested.

Malik Ejaz who runs a pharmacy at Nishtar road said that panicked by the news of the disease, people have purchased these masks packs to pile up at homes which has actually created shortage in the market.

After a few days, masks would be available, he hoped adding that they were also worried when a customer demands it and get reply in " No." Another pharmacy owner, Muhammad Qasim informed that the demand had really risen in recent days which has led to this situation.

"I wish and hope that this shortage should be met by whole sellers and distributors soon." he maintained.

This is not the first time the customer were complaining of deficiency, the history of the pharma industry in Pakistan is replete with numerous examples, he lamented.

A Pharmacist, Rao Farrukh said the masks were used for number of purposes which have gone short in the city in recent days. A respirator and mask are two different things, he clarified.

