UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Masks, Sanitizers Disappear From The Markets In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

Masks, sanitizers disappear from the markets in Lahore

The people say that hoarders stocked these items somewhere out of the markets to make money at this difficult time, adding that many are there who are demanding double prices of all these items.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) As the confirmed cases of coronavirus reached to 94 the masks and sanitizers disappeared from the local markets, leaving the citizens helpless to ensure hygiene, the sources said here on Monday.

The people are complaining about shortage of “masks and sanitizers” from the markets, saying that masks are not there even against the double price.

However, some others say that shopkeepers and big stores are selling masks and sanitizers against the double prices.

“Is it humanity ? The people are already in trouble due to coronavirus but masks and sanitizers have disappeared from the markets,” said Ahmad Hassan, a resident Mozzang area while talking to Pakistan Point.

“We must do care of each other at this difficult time but what we are doing is very shameful,” he further said, adding that these hoarders must be brought to task.

The government had already warned the people about hoarding, saying that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of hoarding masks and sanitizers.

At least 94 people have fallen prey of novel coronavirus all of the country, with Sindh at the top having 76 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shortage Price Market All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No Alternative Dates to April 22 Vote on Constitut ..

3 minutes ago

Fiat Chrysler suspending production at most Europe ..

4 minutes ago

ECNEC approves Winder Dam, Kachhi Canal projects, ..

4 minutes ago

Poland Suspends Domestic Flights to Prevent COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Liberia confirms first coronavirus case

1 minute ago

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) enforces WHO SOPs aga ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.