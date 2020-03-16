Masks, sanitizers disappear from the markets in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The people say that hoarders stocked these items somewhere out of the markets to make money at this difficult time, adding that many are there who are demanding double prices of all these items.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2020) As the confirmed cases of coronavirus reached to 94 the masks and sanitizers disappeared from the local markets, leaving the citizens helpless to ensure hygiene, the sources said here on Monday.

The people are complaining about shortage of “masks and sanitizers” from the markets, saying that masks are not there even against the double price.

However, some others say that shopkeepers and big stores are selling masks and sanitizers against the double prices.

“Is it humanity ? The people are already in trouble due to coronavirus but masks and sanitizers have disappeared from the markets,” said Ahmad Hassan, a resident Mozzang area while talking to Pakistan Point.

“We must do care of each other at this difficult time but what we are doing is very shameful,” he further said, adding that these hoarders must be brought to task.

The government had already warned the people about hoarding, saying that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of hoarding masks and sanitizers.

At least 94 people have fallen prey of novel coronavirus all of the country, with Sindh at the top having 76 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.