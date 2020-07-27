UrduPoint.com
Masks, Sanitizers Distributed In Cattle Markets

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) ::On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Tehsildar Khar Bakht Jahan Monday inspected various cattle markets to check observation of COVID-19 SOPs.

The Tehsildar distributed Masks and sanitizers among people in cattle market and directed concern authorities of Livestock, TMA and Health to provide all kind of facilities to cattle market.

During their inspection, he found violation of SOPs in the illegally setting up Cattle Markets and directed immediate removal of these Cattle Markets for not following the SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

