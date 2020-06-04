Masks, sanitizers, gloves distributed among Town-2 staff

Administrator Town-2, Qadeer Naseer and TOR, Zulhijja Ilayas on Thursday following KP government instruction distributed sanitizers, safety facemasks and gloves among the staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Administrator Town-2, Qadeer Naseer and TOR, Zulhijja Ilayas on Thursday following KP government instruction distributed sanitizers, safety facemasks and gloves among the staff.

The Administrator Town-2 at the occasion termed wearing safety masks for the staff as prerequisite saying adopting preemptive safety measures against coronavirus was essential during the current circumstances.

He directed the staff to strictly follow SOPs issued by the provincial government and maintain social distance.

He said coronavirus has affected the entire world and adopting precautionary measures was need of the hour.