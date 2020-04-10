Masks,sanitizers distributed at Holy Family Hospital

A Non-Government Organization (NGO) Friday handed over masks,sanitizer,gloves and other related medical equipment to the administration of Holy Family Hospital to handle coronavirus situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :A Non-Government Organization (NGO) Friday handed over masks,sanitizer,gloves and other related medical equipment to the administration of Holy Family Hospital to handle coronavirus situation.

Speaking on the occasion,Deputy Commissioner Capt rtd. Anwar ul Haq lauded the role of a NGO "Helping Hand for relief and Development" for providing medical equipment to the HFH administration and said that fight against coronavirus would be won through cooperation from people.

The DC said that Punjab government was utilizing maximum available resources to combat Coronavirus while cash amounts and ration were also being given to the needy.

Anwar said that best health care facilities were being provided to COVID-19 suspects and patients reaching at all quarantine centres as the Punjab government was committed to defeat the deadly disease.

Meanwhile Medical Superintendent Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU)Dr Khalid Randhawa told media that a number of coronavirus patients have been discharged on Friday after recovery.

He informed that patients who were admitted to the institute on March 25 and 29 and their samples were tested positive have been discharged after getting the required treatment.

The MS advised the citizens to avoid unnecessary movement outside their homes for others' and their own safety.