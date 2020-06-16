Mason Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:19 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A young mason was electrocuted in an under-construction house at Sheikhupura Road in the area of Mansoorabad police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 33-year-old mason Ghulam Mustafa, son of Muhammad Hafeez, was busy in work at an under-construction building in Mohallah Ashraf Abad when he accidentally touched an iron rod with an electricity line.
As a result, he received an electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.
The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.