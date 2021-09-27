Mason electrocuted in the area of district Muzaffargarh

An ill-fated mason was died of electric shock during work at a street of Rasoolabad area, in district Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :An ill-fated mason was died of electric shock during work at a street of Rasoolabad area, in district Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, a mason, namely Mureed Hussain was working on rooftop of an under-construction house.

All of a sudden, he received electric shock from KV-11 wires, lying over the house. The deceased person sustained severe burn injuries and died. Police is investigating the incident.