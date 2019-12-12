UrduPoint.com
Mason Fined Rs 30, 000 Over Poor Services In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:33 PM

The Judge of District Consumer Court Sargodha Malik Khizar Hayat has awarded fine of Rs 30,000 to a mason over providing defective services

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Judge of District Consumer Court Sargodha Malik Khizar Hayat has awarded fine of Rs 30,000 to a mason over providing defective services.

Court sources said Thursday that complainant Saleem Akhtar s/o Omar Hayat resident of Hialalpuer Tehsil Kotmomin said in his petition to the Judge of Consumer Court that he signed contract with mason Muhammad Aslam s/o Ahmad r/o Takhat Hazara for the construction of two (2) shops at Kotmomin Town and paid himRs 70,000 as advance on July 14, 2018 but he (Muhammad Aslam) did not complete the shops during the stipulated period.

On proving the charges leveled by the complainant Saleem Akhtar; the learned judge of Consumer Court Malik Khizar Hayat has imposed fine on the accused mason Muhammad Aslam Rs 30, 000.

