Masood Ahmad, M. Jalal Elected As President, Secretary Of KP Judo Association

Masood Ahmad, M. Jalal elected as President, Secretary of KP Judo Association

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Masood Ahmad and Muhammad Jalal were unanimously re-elected as President and Secretary General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association for the next four years' terms (2021-2025), respectively.

An Elective General Council meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association was held to elect the new office bearers for the next four years' terms (2021-2025), at the local hotel here on Thursday. Soon after the election meeting, Masood Ahmad extended his thanks to Syed Aqil Shah, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, to nominate Waqar Afridi and Saqib Shoukat as observers.

Director General Asfandyar Khattak nominated Syed Saqlin Shah, Director Operation to attend the EGCM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association and observed the whole electoral process.

Representative of Pakistan Judo Federation, Zarif Ahmed, also attended the meeting as observer. General Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt attended the election meeting on a video link and witnessed the election.

Justice (Retd) Muhammad Alamzeb Khan conducted and supervised the elections as Chairman Election Committee and later on announced the results.

The election meeting was also attended by representatives from different districts including merged tribal areas and exercised their right of votes. After the meeting, Masood Ahmad and Muhammad Jalal were unanimously elected as President and Secretary General of KP Judo Association for the next four years terms respectively while Mrs. Maria Gull was elected as treasurer.

Other office bearers including Senior Vice President Syed Usman Shah, Vice Presidents Mansoor Ahmad, Maj. (Retd) Zulfiqar Ahmed, Noor Shah Afridi, Asif Hussain, Farid Niazi, Naeem Jan, Mst Sara Nisar, and Mst Afshin Begum, Joint Secretary, Sajjad Ahmed Kiyani and Bushara Afridi.

12 Members Executive Committee, Bilal Shafi (Peshawar), Khista Umer (Mardan), Adnan Khan (Lower Dir) Muhammad Ibrahim (Swat), Malik Safeer (Kohat), Muhammad Adil (Dera Ismail Khan). Asif Khan (Peshawar), Miss. Adeela (Kurram), Arwa (Haripur), Aziz ul Haq (Charsadda), Sabir Khan (Athlete Commission), Tariq Khan (Referee & Judges).

Newly elected President Masood Ahmad thanked all the members for re-electing him as President and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association would take all possible steps for the development of Judo in the province as before.

He said that Judo players have made a name for the country and the nation by winning numerous medals at the national and international levels. He said that no sports can be developed without the patronage of the government and sponsors, the government should also take steps in the country to promote the game of judo and focus on other sports like sponsored cricket.

Masood Ahmad further said that during the last four years in the history of the province, KP has greatly increased the national judo rankings and during this time, the athletes have won the most number of medals at the national and international level.

Masood Ahmad appreciated the proceedings of the chairman election commission, Justice (Retd) Alamzeb Khan, Advocate Abdul Rauf Ghori, and Yousaf for their competent and experienced cooperation, by holding a successful election.

The elections were attended by 23 affiliated districts and 3 other associations. Although due to the ongoing scenario an online facility through the zoom app was available to the participants, most of them opted voluntarily to join physically even from far-off areas like Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, North Waziristan and Bajaur.

