MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) : AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday asked Jamiat Ulema Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to seek help of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's leadership and other religious leaders in India for the prevention of bloodshed and cessation of heinous crimes against humanity in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was talking to the JUI-F chief, who called on him in Muzaffarabad. The whole spectrum of Kashmir issue, including Indian Army's brutalities in the IIOJK, systematic ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people, mass demographic change in Muslim majority disputed state, India's unlawful actions prejudicial to the UN resolutions and international laws was discussed in the meeting, an AJK President Office press release said.

The AJK president said besides the carnage of innocent Kashmiris, Indian rulers were implementing their evil agenda to change the state's demography, carrying out ethnic cleansing and deprivation of the Kashmiris from their livelihood and ruining their economy.

India, he said, was fast implementing its plan to weaken the Kashmiri Muslims economically by awarding contracts of construction works to non-state Indian Hindu citizens. "What is happening at present will not remain restricted to the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but 200 million Muslims and other minorities of India will also suffer." He asserted that the creation of a Zionist state in Palestine and settling of Jews from across the globe on the Palestinian territory under Balfour Declaration had taken 30 long years, but the fascist Indian government was poised to settle non-state Hindus subjects in the occupied Kashmir within two years to change its demography.

Domicile certificates of Kashmir had been issued to more than 1.8 non-Kashmiri Hindus during the last three months, and if the exercise continued for next two years, settlement of more than six million non-state Indian people would altogether change the state's demography, he warned.

The AJK president said,"We need unanimous support of all national political parties of Pakistan to foil the Indian designs." Expressing concern over the situation of occupied Kashmir, Maulana Fazlur Reham assured the AJK president that he and his party would raise their voice on the national and international forums to seek an end to inhuman brutalities against the Muslims in occupied Kashmir and to prevent the change of demography of the territory.

The JUI-F AJK chief Maulana Saeed Yousuf, Maulana Imtiaz Abbasi, Mufti Mohammad Ibrahim and other local leaders of the JUI-F were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile President Sardar Masood Khan, in a statement, strongly condemned India's hostile and unprovoked fire across the Line of Control (LOC) which had killed a Pakistan Army soldier. Describing India's provocative act as cowardly and unacceptable, he paid tribute to the fallen soldier and convey his deepest condolences to the family of the martyr.

He said India was escalating tension at the Line of Control with the aim to divert the world attention from the deteriorating human rights situation in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).