UrduPoint.com

Masood Condemns Arrest Of Zafar Bhatt, Other Hurriyat Leaders In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Masood condemns arrest of Zafar Bhatt, other Hurriyat leaders in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leader Zafar Akbar Bhat and three other Kashmiri leaders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on false and baseless allegations and demanded their immediate release.

In a statement on Friday, the AJK president rejected the baseless allegations against the Hurriyat leader Zafar Akbar Bhat of militancy funding and procuring medical education seats for the students of IIOJK.

He said these high-handed tactics of the Indian government could not silence the voices for freedom and the right to self-determination in IIOJK.

Sardar Masood also strongly condemned the demolition of two residential houses owned by Zafar Akbar Bhat and his family by the Indian occupying forces and eviction of the residents and called it open terrorism on the part of Indian authorities.

He said that despite the worst inhuman oppression of the Indian government, the people of IIOJK were determined to continue their struggle till the achievement of desired goals and to offer all kinds of sacrifices for this paramount objective.

He said that the Indian repressive measures and ruthless oppression cannot diminish the spirit of freedom from the hearts of Kashmiris as they will neither accept India's political writ on Kashmir nor they will bow to Modi and the RSS's Hindutva ideology.

The AJK president called upon the UN Security Council to fulfill its promise made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir to hold a referendum to determine their political future. He also demanded an International Commission of Inquiry in the light of the UN Human Rights Office report of 2018 and 2019 to probe India's excessive use of force and human rights abuses in Kashmir.

Describing the situation in IIOJK, Sardar Masood said by ignoring the Kashmir issue, the powerful nations which claim to be the custodians of international law were "underwriting impunity for crimes against humanity" in IIOJK.

Related Topics

India United Nations Education Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2018 2019 Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

60 minutes ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.