Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday strongly condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and anti-Muslim remarks of the French leaders

Addressing an International Peace Conference on Inter-faith Harmony organized by National Youth Empowerment, the AJK president expressed his utter disappointment over ongoing hateful campaign against islam and said Prophet Muhammad's (SAW) glorious position could not be affected by such malicious attempts, said a news release issued here.

Masood Khan said those who are advocating Islamophobia must realize that no Muslim can even imagine about compromising on the dignity and the honour of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH).

He said peace and tranquility was only possible by practicing tolerance and harmony while Islamophobia sweeping across the western countries would extremely harm the efforts to bring different civilizations closer. He added that misunderstandings should be eliminated and civilisations have to be brought forward.

Describing Islam as a religion of peace, Sardar Masood Khan said Islam is not just a religion of worship but a complete way of life. He added that Islam spread across the globe because of its teachings based on love and respect to humanity.

He said the Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest person in the history of mankind.

Referring to the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said India had invaded under the Hindutva ideology to eliminate Muslims and to establish Hindu rule in the region. The youth were being killed, and the whole Kashmiri nation is being subjected to ethnic cleansing. Mothers, sisters and daughters in IIOJK were being dishonoured, and the inhabitants of the region were being deprived of their land, language, culture and identity.

The event was also addressed by Mohammad Abdullah Gul, Chairman Tehreek e Jawanan Pakistan o Kashmir and Rana Ghulam Muzaffar, Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Empowerment while representatives of all school of thoughts and minorities were in attendance.