Masood Hiraj calls on Dr Yasmin Rashid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Former president PMA, Dr Masood Hiraj called on provincial minister for health, Dr Yasmin Rashid, to apprise her of specific issues faced by Nishtar hospital and medical community.

Talking to APP on Friday that he discussed host of problems of doctors community and Nishtar hospital for early resolution of the issues.

Shortage of senior faculty at Nishtar Medical Unity(NMU), post graduate doctors at health facility besides 700 vacant seats of Senior Registrars(SRs), Medical Officers (MOs), nurses and minor staffers have been lying vacant, which need to be filled, came under discussion, he informed.

Dr Masood who is also United Doctors president, stated That PGRs of Multan were unable to qualify exams due to non registration of MD and MS with university of health.

The minister, he said, ensured him that all the issues would be resolved adding that CIP portal will be opened from Aug 31 for PGRs induction.