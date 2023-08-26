Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian dialogue

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Pakistan ambassador says the Christians are equal citizens of Pakistani state and the constitution guarantees their rights.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th,2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on saturday called for interfaith and inter-sectarian dialogue to promote societal harmony.

During his meeting with Pak-American Christian leaders in Washington DC, he said the Christians are equal citizens of Pakistani state and the constitution guarantees their rights.

He pointed out that the followers of other religions have representation not only in the federal and provincial legislative assemblies but they have their own quota reserved in government jobs.

The Envoy said government of Pakistan is committed to bring arsonists of August 16th incident to justice.

He said the government, political and religious leadership and the civil society as a whole, have unequivocally condemned the incident. He said the Federal and the provincial government is compensating the victims and helping them to rebuild their damaged properties.

Masood Khan further stated that he has also appealed to Pak-American community leaders to help us heal the wounds of Christian community.

On the occasion, the speakers while expressing solidarity with the Christian brothers and sisters of Jaranwala appreciated the resolve shown by the government in bringing the accused to justice.