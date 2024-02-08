Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Ambassador says due to the distraction of international attention, Kashmir dispute has become a dangerous blind spot.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has called for dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve all bilateral issues including the Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with Newsweek, he said Kashmir dispute is the flashpoint between India and Pakistan and must be resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Emphasizing the early resolution of the dispute, he said freedom of Kashmiri people is as sacred as freedoms of any other people in any part of the world.

Masood Khan hoped to continue to build more substantive ties between the Pakistan and United States, based not only on security but also in various other fields such as investment, education and climate change.