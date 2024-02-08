Masood Khan Calls For Pak-India Dialogue To Resolve All Bilateral Issues
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 08, 2024 | 12:17 PM
The Ambassador says due to the distraction of international attention, Kashmir dispute has become a dangerous blind spot.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has called for dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve all bilateral issues including the Jammu and Kashmir.
In an interview with Newsweek, he said Kashmir dispute is the flashpoint between India and Pakistan and must be resolved as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The Ambassador said due to the distraction of international attention, Kashmir dispute has become a dangerous blind spot.
Emphasizing the early resolution of the dispute, he said freedom of Kashmiri people is as sacred as freedoms of any other people in any part of the world.
Masood Khan hoped to continue to build more substantive ties between the Pakistan and United States, based not only on security but also in various other fields such as investment, education and climate change.
Recent Stories
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day6 minutes ago
-
Polling in PS-24 Sukkur continues peaceful9 minutes ago
-
Police patrolling in sensitive areas9 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta visits polling stations, expresses satisfaction over arrangements19 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah casts vote in Sukkur NA-20119 minutes ago
-
SSP Hyderabad visits polling stations, urges Police vigilance for election security19 minutes ago
-
Conducting peaceful, transparent general elections in province top priority of interim govt: Jamali19 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains alert on polling day29 minutes ago
-
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day37 minutes ago
-
DROs, ROs of NA 235, NA 248 confirm start of polling: EC Spokesman39 minutes ago
-
Solangi urges masses to exercise right to vote for strengthing democracy39 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 releases alternative numbers39 minutes ago