Masood Khan calls on AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) : Mar 10 (APP):Former President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan's Ambassador designate to the United States Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan Wednesday called on the AJK State President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary at Jammu Kashmir House in Federal capital.

During the one-on-one meeting both the dignitaries discussed at length the issues of mutual interest.