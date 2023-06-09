Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

(@Abdulla99267510)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th,2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan held a meeting with US Senator Chris Van Hollen in Washington today.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to build a resilient Pak resolution in multiple fields.

Senator Chris Van Hollen said that he has always advocated robust ties between Pakistan and United States especially in economic, commerce and educational spheres.

(Details tofollow)