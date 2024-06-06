Open Menu

Masood Khan Congratulates US Govt, People For Joining Cricket-loving Nations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan has extended his sincere congratulations to the International Cricket Council (ICC), host nations USA and West Indies, all participating teams, and devoted fans on the monumental event in the cricketing world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan has extended his sincere congratulations to the International Cricket Council (ICC), host nations USA and West Indies, all participating teams, and devoted fans on the monumental event in the cricketing world.

“I believe this tournament will showcase exceptional athleticism and provide an exciting experience for cricket enthusiasts worldwide,” the Ambassador said in his post on X.

Highlighting the role of sports in uniting diverse cultures and enhancing diplomatic relations, he emphasized that sports serve as a bridge bringing cultures, nations, and individuals closer, and have historically been a vital tool in diplomacy.

He also wished Pakistan and the USA for an exciting game of cricket.

Team Pakistan will be starting its World Cup campaign against the talented hosts, the United States at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Dallas Texas where a large crowd is expected to cheer for both teams.

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being played from June 1 to 29 in the U.S. and West Indies. The U.S. will host 16 of the 55 matches in the tournament while the rest of the tournament will be played in West Indies.

A total of three venues in the United States and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket T20 World ICC Sports Grand Prairie Dallas United States Sardar Masood Khan June Post Event All From

Recent Stories

Matiari: 6 injured in gas cylinder explosion in sh ..

Matiari: 6 injured in gas cylinder explosion in shop

6 minutes ago
 PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism ca ..

PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case

33 minutes ago
 Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, C ..

Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister

37 minutes ago
 'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Af ..

'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan

37 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi h ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..

44 minutes ago
 Operation in Cantt bazar conducted

Operation in Cantt bazar conducted

44 minutes ago
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China c ..

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

39 minutes ago
 US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

US trade gap widens to largest in 18 months

39 minutes ago
 Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procu ..

Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtun ..

47 minutes ago
 Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

Judge Nasir Javed Rana relinquishes his charge

47 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure implementation of n ..

Authorities directed to ensure implementation of new prices of Roti & Naan

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Co ..

Pakistan wins non-permanent seat on UN Security Council with big majority in UNG ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan