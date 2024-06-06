Masood Khan Congratulates US Govt, People For Joining Cricket-loving Nations
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United States Masood Khan has extended his sincere congratulations to the International Cricket Council (ICC), host nations USA and West Indies, all participating teams, and devoted fans on the monumental event in the cricketing world
“I believe this tournament will showcase exceptional athleticism and provide an exciting experience for cricket enthusiasts worldwide,” the Ambassador said in his post on X.
Highlighting the role of sports in uniting diverse cultures and enhancing diplomatic relations, he emphasized that sports serve as a bridge bringing cultures, nations, and individuals closer, and have historically been a vital tool in diplomacy.
He also wished Pakistan and the USA for an exciting game of cricket.
Team Pakistan will be starting its World Cup campaign against the talented hosts, the United States at Grand Prairie Stadium, in Dallas Texas where a large crowd is expected to cheer for both teams.
The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup is being played from June 1 to 29 in the U.S. and West Indies. The U.S. will host 16 of the 55 matches in the tournament while the rest of the tournament will be played in West Indies.
A total of three venues in the United States and six in the Caribbean will be used for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
