Masood Khan Emphasizes Boosting Pak US Ties In Diverse Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2023 | 01:35 PM

Masood Khan emphasizes boosting Pak US ties in diverse areas

The Pakistan Ambassador to Pakistan says Pak-US relationship to the level of the states would have a multiplier effect on taking the existing relationship to new heights.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has stressed the need for boosting Pak-US relationship in diverse fields.

Talking to Tim Keller, Mayor Albuquerque in Mexico, he said Pak-US relationship to the level of the states would have a multiplier effect on taking the existing relationship to new heights.

Masood Khan said emphasized people to people linkages, collaboration in extractive industry and mountaineering could catalyze mutually beneficial relationship between Pakistan and New Mexico:

During the meeting, the Ambassador said that the two sides could also explore untapped potential of cooperation in mining, agriculture, telemedicine, pharmaceuticals and other important sectors that was a priority for Pakistan.

The Ambassador also highlighted that Pakistan and United States are working closely in various areas including climate change, renewable energy, oil and gas, minerals, trade and investment and promoting people of people exchanges.

