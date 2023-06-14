UrduPoint.com

Masood Khan Emphasizes Pak, US Partnership In Skill Development, Quality Control

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 14, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Masood Khan emphasizes Pak, US partnership in skill development, quality control

The Pakistan Ambassador to the United States thanks Wayne Milano for reposing confidence in Pakistani suppliers and observed that Pakistan was investing in manufacturing as major stay of economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has stressed the need for strong partnership with US conglomerate to help Pakistani entrepreneurs in skill development and ensuring quality control.

Talking to Senior Vice President, global sourcing and product development of renowned US departmental store chain JCPenney Wayne Milano in Washington today, he thanked Wayne Milano for reposing confidence in Pakistani suppliers and observed that Pakistan was investing in manufacturing as major stay of economy.

He said manufacturing remains a priority area for Pakistan. Over the decades we have developed resilient infrastructure for manufacturing.

Masood Khan said we started manufacturing in late 50s, which flourished in 60s and developed into a strong pillar of our economy.

The Ambassador said our manufacturing has suffered in the recent past during pandemic, natural catastrophes and economic situation but the industrial sector is bouncing back.

He assured JCPenny executive that Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with Ministry of Commerce would continue to provide all possible support in furthering business ties with Pakistan.

Wayne Milano said Pakistan ranked second in global sourcing for JCPenny. Environmental sustainability governance (ESG), traceability, inclusion and diversity were the strengths of Pakistani suppliers, helping them to secure greater market share for the Pakistani products.

Senior Vice President JCPenney said second generation of Pakistani suppliers was doing exceptionally good with their innovation, understanding and business-oriented skills.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Washington United States Sardar Masood Khan Market Commerce All Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best ..

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best diabetes awareness poster des ..

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

11 hours ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.