Masood Khan emphasizes Pak, US partnership in skill development, quality control

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has stressed the need for strong partnership with US conglomerate to help Pakistani entrepreneurs in skill development and ensuring quality control.

Talking to Senior Vice President, global sourcing and product development of renowned US departmental store chain JCPenney Wayne Milano in Washington today, he thanked Wayne Milano for reposing confidence in Pakistani suppliers and observed that Pakistan was investing in manufacturing as major stay of economy.

He said manufacturing remains a priority area for Pakistan. Over the decades we have developed resilient infrastructure for manufacturing.

Masood Khan said we started manufacturing in late 50s, which flourished in 60s and developed into a strong pillar of our economy.

The Ambassador said our manufacturing has suffered in the recent past during pandemic, natural catastrophes and economic situation but the industrial sector is bouncing back.

He assured JCPenny executive that Embassy of Pakistan in coordination with Ministry of Commerce would continue to provide all possible support in furthering business ties with Pakistan.

Wayne Milano said Pakistan ranked second in global sourcing for JCPenny. Environmental sustainability governance (ESG), traceability, inclusion and diversity were the strengths of Pakistani suppliers, helping them to secure greater market share for the Pakistani products.

Senior Vice President JCPenney said second generation of Pakistani suppliers was doing exceptionally good with their innovation, understanding and business-oriented skills.