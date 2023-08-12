Open Menu

Masood Khan Emphasizes People-to-people Linkages To Strengthen Economic Ties With US

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2023 | 06:44 PM

The Pakistan Ambassador to the United States of America says Pak-American community has a huge role to play in bringing the two nations closer and taking Pak-US ties to a new height.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has stressed the need for promotion of people-to-people linkages to strengthen economic partnership with the United States.

Talking to Council Member Ms. Naila Alam in Washington, he said Pak-American community has a huge role to play in bringing the two nations closer and taking Pak-US ties to a new height.

Council Member Ms. Naila Alam presented a proclamation to observe 14th August 2023 as ‘Pakistan Independence Day in the Town of Herdon, Virginia.

Congratulating Ms. Naila Alam on her timely initiative, he said that the proclamation would help cementing Pak-US ties and creating greater awareness about the country at grassroots level.

The Ambassador also appreciated the services of Ms. Alam for her community and encouraged her to continue with her efforts to create greater understanding about Pakistan and the shared values of the two nations.

Masood Khan felicitated Ms. Naila Alam over fruition of her efforts which clearly reflected her deep love for the country of her origin.

She said that the adoption of proclamation is recognition of the immense contributions being made by Pak-American diaspora of Herdon.

Masood Khan wished Ms. Naila Alam even greater success in her political career as well as her social and humanitarian endeavors.

