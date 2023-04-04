Masood Khan lauds role of Salman Bhojani for strengthening Pak-US relations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ambassador Masood Khan has congratulated Representative Salman Bhojani for successful introduction of landmark resolution in Texan State Assembly to recognize ‘Pakistan Day of Action at the State Capitol’ on the occasion of Pakistan Day, reflecting strength of Pak-US relationship.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says US law-makers and politicians of Pakistani descent are making Pakistani diaspora and Pakistan proud not only by their dynamism and leadership qualities but also by serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

He stated this during a telephonic call with newly elected Texas House Member Salman Bhojani.

Representative Salman Bhojani thanked the Ambassador for his appreciation and reiterated his commitment to continue serving his homeland as well as his motherland in every possible manner.

He also briefed the Ambassador about his contributions during flood relief activities in Pakistan after one third of the country was inundated, affecting over 33 million people.

He said that passage of the resolution by Texan state assembly is an acknowledgment of the contributions being made by Pakistani community towards socio-economic development of Texas, in particular, and the United States, in general.

Ambassador Masood Khan encouraged Representative Salman Bhojani to use his networks to connect professionals and business leaders and promote people-to people exchanges.

He also suggested to Salman Bhojani to visit Pakistan along with a delegation comprising law-makers, professionals and others to promote better understanding and linkages between the two countries.

He also broached with Representative Salman Bhojani the possibility of sister state-province relationship between Texas and a province in Pakistan.

Ambassador Masood Khan assured Salman Bhojani of every possible support of the Embassy of Pakistan and its Consulates in his mission to serve his community and bring the two countries close to each other.