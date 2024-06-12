Masood Khan stresses upon importance of critical thinking in education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The students from Hyde-Addison Elementary School Georgetown, Washington D.C. on Tuesday visited the Embassy of Pakistan as part of the Embassy Adoption Program, a D.C. initiative fostering cultural exchange between schools, diplomatic missions, and international organizations.

During the visit, the students showcased their knowledge of Pakistan through engaging presentations,highlighting the country's geography, vibrant culture, delicious fruits, and rich sporting traditions, a press release said.

In his engaging interaction with the young students, Pakistan Ambassador to USA, Masood Khan emphasized the importance of critical thinking and setting long-term goals.

He also commended their insightful presentations and underscored the value of education in both Pakistan and the United States.

“Pakistan is investing heavily in the education sector and the Government’s top priority is to bring Out-of-School children into mainstream education,” he added.

A nearly 50-year partnership between Washington Performing Arts and D.C. Public Schools, the Embassy Adoption Program (EAP) annually connects thousands of fifth- and sixth-grade students in schools in all D.C. wards with more than 50 embassies and other diplomatic entities including consular offices, government offices, representative offices, and others.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Washington D.C. hosted a heartwarming visit of 50 brilliant 5th graders from Hyde-Addison Elementary School, led by School Supervisor Marie Connolly.

In her remarks, School Supervisor Marie Connolly thanked Ambassador Masood Khan for providing them with this opportunity to know Pakistan, its people, and its culture.

This year’s Embassy Adoption Program was also unique and special as the first time, a school from Pakistan also participated in this program.

The students from Roots Millennium School Islamabad Campus, one of the renowned school chains in Pakistan, held valuable interactions with their counterparts at Hyde-Addison Elementary School here in Washington D.C.

Special messages from the CEO of The Millennium Education Faisal Mushtaq and the Director of Programs Sabina Zakir were played during the ceremony conveying their heartfelt gratitude to Ambassador Masood Khan for this initiative of connecting young students from both countries.

Championing the power of people-to-people connections in fostering understanding, Ambassador Masood Khan encouraged students to make the best use of modern communication technology to connect virtually with people across the continents.

“If you want to know about nations, you need to read about them and you need to watch content about them.

Communication has been revolutionized after the COVID-19 pandemic and you can connect with anyone through your screens,” he added.

He encouraged the students to explore Pakistani culture through diverse avenues, including reading, watching documentaries, and personal interactions.

The Embassy of Pakistan, Washington D.C. partnered with Hyde-Addison Elementary School in Georgetown, Washington D.C. where students were introduced to Pakistan’s history, geography, landscape, people, food, Art, music, and sports by Press and Cultural Attaché, Zaigham Abbas.

The visit culminated in a special invitation by Ambassador Masood Khan for the students and faculty to attend the mango festival at the Embassy of Pakistan as honored guests underscoring the importance of people-centered diplomacy and the strong bond between the Embassy and Hyde-Addison Elementary School, fostering a spirit of friendship and cultural appreciation for generations to come.