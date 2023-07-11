Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

DALLAS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July

Addressing 46th Annual Summer Convention of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA) , in Dallas, Masood Khan called upon them to cast aside their doubts, rejects despondency and demonstrates unity in their ranks.

He said Overseas Pakistan is one of the most valuable assets of the country and you are free to visit your motherland without any hesitation.

The Ambassador said let us stay united and prove detractors wrong with our unity and faith in the bright future of our beloved country.

He said we have one persona, one identity, one flag, one anthem. We are one nation. There should be no fissures or divisions between Pakistani American communities,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States.

The Ambassador said we will rise, ride through all storms and emerge as a successful nation in the comity of nations.

Separately, talking to scores of Pakistani American physicians who met the Ambassador individually and in groups, Masood Khan assured them that they should continue to travel to Pakistan on their NICOP without any fear or apprehension.

Talking about APPNA’s role and contributions, the Ambassador said that “APPNA is the bright face of Pakistan and is playing a role of bridge builder between Pakistan and United States.”

The Ambassador said while quoting a verse from the Holy Quran which says that 'whoever saves the life of one person saves entire mankind.

Masood Khan especially praised APPNA's efforts for disaster response and relief not only in Pakistan but also during the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

He said while recalling that APPNA was able to collect half a million Dollars within one hour for flood response which reflected its immense convening power.

Masood Khan also commended APPNA's contributions to Pakistan's education, healthcare, and economic sectors, notably its investments in health tech start-ups, telemedicine, online pharmacies, and establishment of hospitals.

The Ambassador freely mingled with Pakistani American physicians and community members to interact with them and answer their questions.