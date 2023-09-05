Open Menu

Masood Khan Urges Pakistani Diaspora In New Mexico To Invest In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2023 | 01:18 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said discussions are currently underway with the US authorities to facilitate the process of obtaining US visas for Pakistani students, doctors, and other professionals.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Pakistani American community in New Mexico.

The Ambassador asked the Pakistani American community in New Mexico to invest in Pakistan and be part of the development process.

He said that in the recent discussions, the US authorities have been convinced to promote the linkages between the universities of the two countries.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan currently has the largest percentage of young people who have immense potential. However, the skills of the Pakistani American community and American friends in the US are needed to harness the country's potential.

