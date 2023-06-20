UrduPoint.com

Masood Khan Urges Solidarity Among Diaspora For Better Pak-US Relations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2023 | 10:44 AM

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says Pakistani community in the US, comprising renowned professionals, enterprising business leaders, entrepreneurs and tech-savvy young minds, has a bright future in the land of opportunities.

Addressing a large gathering of Pakistani community in Atlanta, US state of Georgia, the Ambassador termed Pakistani diaspora as the ‘hidden nuggets’ while lauding their achievements in various fields.

Underscoring the important role being played by the community in cementing Pak-US relations, Ambassador Masood Khan observed that Pakistani community is the most reliable factor of Pak-US ties.

He said that Pakistan has given us identity and we must continue upholding good name and honor of the country especially in foreign lands. He advised the community to work for vital interests of the country.

Urging unity among the community for larger interests, the Ambassador said that nation-building is a long journey that required perseverance and continued struggle.

Talking about efforts to provide better services to the community, he said that the Consulate and the Embassy are employing technology to better serve the community.

Consul General Muhammad Aftab Chaudhry speaking on the occasion said that Pakistani community is adding to the beauty and diversity of the United States.

President Atlanta Citizen Foundation (TCF) Abdullah Jaffery, President OPEN Atlanta Raabia Bhatti, President PAFA Sanam Azeem, President APPNA Georgia Dr Sania Niaz, Vice President Carter Centre Kashaf Ijaz, Engro board Member Henna Inam, Magistrate Judge with Cobb County Tauqeer Chouhan, Pastor Younus Farhat, Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Pakistan Business Council (Georgia) and Voices of Muslims, also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the Ambassador to the city.

Georgia State Senator Shaikh Rahman, a Bengali American born in Pakistan, also spoke on the occasion and welcomed the delegation.

