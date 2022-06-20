Masood Khwaja passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Comedian-actor Masood Khwaja passed away here on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Masood was hospitalized in Holy Family Hospital for a couple of days.

He was senior actor who appeared in national television drama and gave some memorable performances. Masood Khawaja was popularly known for working in the Pakistani tv industry. For many years, he has enthralled audiences with his incredible comedy abilities.