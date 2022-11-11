UrduPoint.com

Masood Mufti Scholarship Announced For Literature Enthusiast

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Masood Mufti Scholarship has been announced for the students intended to pursue their studies in urdu literature in order to encourage new generation towards literature.

The Masood Muft scholarship worth Rs. 50,000 will be given every year to a student of the Urdu department who is also showing his talent in literature.

This year, the scholarship has been given to a student of Islami University, Javeria Batool, who is a student of 7th semester of BS Urdu.

The scholarship has been launched by the family of prominent literary person Masood Mufti which will help enliven his literary contribution in the hearts and mind of literature lovers as well as will also revive the literary culture among youth.

Masood Mufti was a noted Pakistani scholar who wrote short story, novels, drama and columns.

He became famous for his books on the 1971 war. He has written a book Do Minar, just a few months before his death which is a comprehensive study of his life and Pakistan.  The other books of Masood Mufti include "Chahray", "Hum Nafas" and "Dhery Lamhay".

Masood Mufti was a realistic writer and always writes in a reporting style. The heart of mufti Masood always laid in literature and writing. He continued his job in the bureaucracy as well as became a well-known writer of Pakistan.

