Masood stresses need to foster Pak-US economic partnership

The Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States says the regional stability and socio-economic development through a strong economic partnership remains the core priority of the two countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2023) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan says foremost priority in Pak-US ties is to sustain the relationship and to take it to a higher level.

Addressing US Foreign Service Officers Washington DC, he said regional stability and socio-economic development through a strong economic partnership remains the core priority of the two countries.

The officers are undergoing 32-weeks long urdu language and Culture Training at Foreign Service Institute (FSI) of the United States at

Addressing a batch of over 16 Foreign Service Officers Masood Khan said that the two countries are making efforts to strengthen their economic ties and give muscle to the existing relationship in the non-security areas.

He called upon US diplomats for Pakistan to use their diplomatic skills and expertise in building people to people linkages and fostering strong economic partnership between the two countries.

He said both countries have stood side by side with each other in their decades-long relationship and your efforts would bring the two countries closer to each other.

The Ambassador highlighted the strengths of the country with a special focus on its untapped potential, natural resources, geography and rich cultural heritage.

The Ambassador Our target is to bring one thousands Pakistani students every year so that they are able to benefit from US expertise in advanced disciplines.

Earlier, Ambassador Joan A. Polaschik, Director FSI, briefed the Ambassador about various training programmes at FSI to impart world-class diplomatic training to the US foreign Service Officers and helping them to excel in today’s global arena, advance U.S. foreign policy and deliver on behalf of the American people.

The two sides also discussed possibilities of forging collaboration between Foreign Service academy of Pakistan and US Foreign Service Institute to benefit from mutual expertise and experiences.