UrduPoint.com

Masood Terms Former AJK President Sikandar Hayat As Epoch-making Leader

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:11 PM

Masood terms former AJK President Sikandar Hayat as epoch-making leader

Ex-President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while describing senior politician late Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan as an epoch-making personality, said that the political vacuum created by his death would not be filled for a long time

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) : Ex-President of Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan while describing senior politician late Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan as an epoch-making personality, said that the political vacuum created by his death would not be filled for a long time.

Paying homage on Tuesday to Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan who passed away last Saturday at the age of 87, Sardar Masood Khan said that he had played a dynamic role in the politics of Azad Kashmir for over half a century.

"Sardar Sikandar was a soft-spoken person and a champion of tolerance, but at the same, he had gained the reputation of strict administrator while implementing the decision and policies of the government during his tenure as prime minister and president of the state. These were the very attributes that helped him achieve top leadership roles in politics," he said.

Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan during his long political career not only held high government positions but he had also worked for the development of the liberated area, masses' welfare, and improvement of the economic conditions of the common man besides protecting the rights of the people.

"Because of his passion for development and strengthening the democratic institutions, Sardar Sikandar was known as the hero of development and Slar-e- Jamoriat (leader of democracy) among his political peers and followers," former AJK President recalled.

Mr. Khan said that Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan was the Prime Minister in 2005 when a devastating earthquake hit AJK.

During this difficult time, he not only encouraged the earthquake-stricken people but also supervised rescue and relief operations with the help of the government of Pakistan and international aid agencies, and later established agencies such as ERRA and SEERA in the quake-hit areas to start reconstruction work.

He said that Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan will always be remembered for his role in laying the foundation of basic infrastructure and for strengthening and consolidating the various state institutions.

Sardar Masood Khan prayed that may Allah Almighty accept the efforts and services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan and grant him the highest rank in paradise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Earthquake Prime Minister Democracy Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan Man Same Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Government Top

Recent Stories

Contacts With Taliban Inevitable, But This Does No ..

Contacts With Taliban Inevitable, But This Does Not Mean Their Recognition - Dra ..

3 minutes ago
 Volcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma ..

Volcano Eruption Restrictions in Spain's La Palma Eased as Air Quality Improves

3 minutes ago
 SACM visits dengue field hospital at expo

SACM visits dengue field hospital at expo

3 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister forms committee to monitor cons ..

AJK Prime Minister forms committee to monitor construction work of ongoing devel ..

11 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Dismisses House Democrats' Lawsui ..

US Supreme Court Dismisses House Democrats' Lawsuit Against Trump Border Wall - ..

11 minutes ago
 PD approves two uplift schemes

PD approves two uplift schemes

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.