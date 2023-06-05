UrduPoint.com

Masood Urges All Political Parties To Play Role For Strengthening Democracy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Masood urges all political parties to play role for strengthening democracy

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former governor Masood Kausar on Monday said it was the responsibility of all the political parties to play their role in strengthening the democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at residence of PPP leader Mazhar Jameel Khan Alizai, he said that PPP believed in democracy and founder of the party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for restoration of democracy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former governor Masood Kausar on Monday said it was the responsibility of all the political parties to play their role in strengthening the democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at residence of PPP leader Mazhar Jameel Khan Alizai, he said that PPP believed in democracy and founder of the party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for restoration of democracy.

He said the wrong policies of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) caused irreparable loss to the democracy and the country as well.

The PTI gave a false narrative to the nation, adding, billions of rupees from national exchequer were spent on propaganda for PTI and its Chairman Imran Khan.

Commenting on the May 9 incidents, he said the way the state properties were burnt and damaged by PTI, it would be remembered as a black day in the history.

The former governor said that following the directions of provincial leadership of the party, they were visiting different districts to further strengthen and activate party.

Replying to a question, he said there were no differences among PPP Dera Ismail Khan and all the party leadership and workers were united.

He said PPP was like a family and there were no differences within the party anywhere in the country, adding, the whole party was united under the leaderhip of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

On this occasion, former provincial minister Liaquat Shabab, Provincial President of PPP's Cultural Wing Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Farhat Abbas Shah, Ayub Shah, PPP Divisional President Amanul Haq Ghaznikhel, Mazhar Jameel Khan Alizai, Dilnawaz Khan, Zafran Shah Bukhari and other leaders were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Governor Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Dera Ismail Khan May Family All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

SU announces MBA (Evening) semester examination in ..

SU announces MBA (Evening) semester examination in affiliated public and private ..

1 minute ago
 Karachi generates 3800 tons of plastic waste every ..

Karachi generates 3800 tons of plastic waste every day: Prof. Dr Moazzam

1 minute ago
 Journey of progress & development to restart in AJ ..

Journey of progress & development to restart in AJK: Maryam Nawaz

1 minute ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares PTI leader's ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares PTI leader's detention illegal

1 minute ago
 Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle ..

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle of Recycled Nuclear Fuel

20 minutes ago
 General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs ..

General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs in Hajj and Umrah guides pilgr ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.