Masood urges all political parties to play role for strengthening democracy

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former governor Masood Kausar on Monday said it was the responsibility of all the political parties to play their role in strengthening the democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at residence of PPP leader Mazhar Jameel Khan Alizai, he said that PPP believed in democracy and founder of the party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for restoration of democracy

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) senior leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former governor Masood Kausar on Monday said it was the responsibility of all the political parties to play their role in strengthening the democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference here at residence of PPP leader Mazhar Jameel Khan Alizai, he said that PPP believed in democracy and founder of the party Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto sacrificed their lives for restoration of democracy.

He said the wrong policies of the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) caused irreparable loss to the democracy and the country as well.

The PTI gave a false narrative to the nation, adding, billions of rupees from national exchequer were spent on propaganda for PTI and its Chairman Imran Khan.

Commenting on the May 9 incidents, he said the way the state properties were burnt and damaged by PTI, it would be remembered as a black day in the history.

The former governor said that following the directions of provincial leadership of the party, they were visiting different districts to further strengthen and activate party.

Replying to a question, he said there were no differences among PPP Dera Ismail Khan and all the party leadership and workers were united.

He said PPP was like a family and there were no differences within the party anywhere in the country, adding, the whole party was united under the leaderhip of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari.

On this occasion, former provincial minister Liaquat Shabab, Provincial President of PPP's Cultural Wing Khawaja Yawar Naseer, Farhat Abbas Shah, Ayub Shah, PPP Divisional President Amanul Haq Ghaznikhel, Mazhar Jameel Khan Alizai, Dilnawaz Khan, Zafran Shah Bukhari and other leaders were also present.