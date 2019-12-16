Masood urges Christian leaders to raise voice for oppressed people of IOK

ISLAMABAD: 15 December (Online) : Sardar Masood Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news / Online - 16th December, 2019) 15 December (Online) : Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammuand Kashmir,has urged Christian leaders to raise their voice for the oppressed people of IndianOccupiedJammu and Kashmir and against the rising tide of Hindu nationalism, which is anequal threat forMuslims, Christians and other religious minorities in India.He made these remarks while talking to a delegation led by Dr.

Leif Hetland, FounderPresidentof Global Mission Awareness, a US-based organization of churches around the world,whocalled on him here on Sunday. Others members of the delegation included Dr. MarqqusFida,Chairman Global Mission Awareness, Pakistan, Mr, Fred Vernor Bruner JR andSaeed-ur-Rehman Siddiqui, President Peace Group of Journalists.The AJK President said that after the phenomenon of Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism,now,Hindutva in our neighbourhood has become a serious threat to harmony and peacefulco-existence of the followers of different religions and faiths.The President said that Hindu extremists consider Indian Muslims as aliens, intrudersandinvaders whose very existence was repugnant to the natural order of Indian society andthus treatthem as inferiors.

This kind of belief had previously emerged in Germany under theNazi regimeback in the 20th century and resulted in a disastrous war and holocaust.

The same, hesaid, isnow being repeated in South Asian region.Apprising the delegation about the latest situation in IOK, AJK President said that theOccupiedJammu and Kashmir was invaded, reoccupied and blockaded by Indian forces in earlyAugustthis year.

The Indian army is committing the worst crimes against humanity.Thousands ofpeople, mostly youth, have been illegally arrested by authorities since the Indiangovernmentmade the move on August 5.

The detainees, he said, were being subjected to the worstform oftorture. People in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been robbed of theirrights tosettlement, permanent residence, education and health.He said that the Indian government was not only denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination but also actively promoting persecution and violence against otherreligiousminorities, including Christians, in its bid to impose its extremist Hindutva ideology.Praising the mission of Dr.

Leif as noble, President Masood termed him as a man ofpeace,adding that his support to the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmirdemandingtheir right to self-determination means a lot.