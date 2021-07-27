ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday urged the international community to act and stop massacre, crime against humanity, illicit transfer of Hindus to the occupied territory and save Kashmiris from the threat of annihilation.

Condemning the four-day visit of Indian president to Srinagar, he said in a statement that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were indifferent to the Indian state and had no interest in the visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to the Valley.

The IIOJK people, he said, had been persecuted for seven decades in general and for the last 30 years in particular, and the present ruling party of India, Bharatiya Janata Party, had crossed all the limits by bifurcating the state into two parts and declaring it part of the Indian Union.

The Indian move, he said, was a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law. The move had been rejected not only by the pro-freedom parties of occupied Kashmir but also by the pro-India parties like National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, he added.

Sardar Masood said India had not only divided Kashmir into parts and integrated it into the Indian Union to fulfill its nefarious intentions, it was also pursuing a policy of turning the Muslim majority there into a minority to pave the way for making it a Hindu Rashtra.

He fully supported the protest call given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership on the occasion of Indian President's visit to IOJK and said that the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan saluted their determination and perseverance.

They (IIOJK people), he said, were not alone in their struggle for freedom and right to self-determination, but 4 million people of Azad Kashmir and 220 million of Pakistan were with them.

"We salutes the passion and vigour of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and their heroic struggle for attaining their right to self-determination, which was granted to them by the United Nations," he asserted.

The AJK people and the whole Pakistani nation, he said, stood behind them morally, politically, and diplomatically. Despite un-describable and inconceivable, atrocities by the Indian occupation forces, the quest of the people of Kashmir for their unassailable right to self- determination could not be crushed, he added.